PancakeSwap (CAKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $12.50 or 0.00023326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $168.69 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.09 or 0.00457401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00067867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00047137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00076005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00078215 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.00468842 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 211,522,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,976,819 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

