Pascal (PASC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million

Pascal (CURRENCY:PASC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Pascal has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Pascal coin can now be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pascal has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $71,345.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.39 or 0.00458044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00066535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060548 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.31 or 0.00821455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026080 BTC.

Pascal Coin Profile

Pascal (PASC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 33,847,075 coins. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Buying and Selling Pascal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pascal using one of the exchanges listed above.

