Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s share price rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 598,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 529,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

FLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Union Gaming Research initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $207.77 million, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

