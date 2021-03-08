Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $478.15 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $516.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,368 shares of company stock worth $26,450,197 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

