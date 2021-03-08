Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post $2.94 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.07. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $2.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $12.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.07 to $12.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

SPGI stock traded up $8.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $342.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.22. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

