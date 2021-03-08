BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Trading Up 13.5%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s stock price was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 606,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,195,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

In other news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioHiTech Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BioHiTech Global by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in BioHiTech Global by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.