QunQun Hits One Day Volume of $226,589.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $226,589.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00059045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.58 or 0.00816016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00029319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00041029 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.