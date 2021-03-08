Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Price Up 63.8%

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) rose 63.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 110,186,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 34,411,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

EXPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $261.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Express by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Express by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

