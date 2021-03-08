Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.45

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 57481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

