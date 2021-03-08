TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.64

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 657081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Insiders sold 34,940 shares of company stock worth $688,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 862.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in TFS Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

