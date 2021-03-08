Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.26

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 114134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.