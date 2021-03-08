Signaturefd LLC Acquires 733 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 68.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,644 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,222,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $30.68 on Monday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

