Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 178,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 13,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $68.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

