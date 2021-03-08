Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

