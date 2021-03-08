Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $204.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.99 and a 200-day moving average of $228.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of -173.14 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.74.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

