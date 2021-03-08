Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

KO opened at $50.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.