210 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Purchased by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $120.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average is $139.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

