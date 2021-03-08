Oder Investment Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,487,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after buying an additional 105,873 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after buying an additional 103,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.81.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $461.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.01 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

