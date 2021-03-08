Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $962.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

