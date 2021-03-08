Oder Investment Management LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $25.82 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.