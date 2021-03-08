Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 350.6% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Shares of BSX opened at $39.54 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

