Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $41,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 690 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

LVS stock opened at $62.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

