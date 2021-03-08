Vitae Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.67 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $70.67 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for $3.63 or 0.00006813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VITAEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.