VoteCoin (VOT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VoteCoin has a market cap of $65,562.26 and approximately $13.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00240410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00094618 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00055209 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 144.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 122,639,625 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

VoteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

