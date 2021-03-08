55 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

TMO stock opened at $446.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $490.76 and a 200 day moving average of $466.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

