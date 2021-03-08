Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 677.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP opened at $51.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.37 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIP. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.