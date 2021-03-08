Oder Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $91.04 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

