Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 3,073.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,015,000 after acquiring an additional 588,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Eaton by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after acquiring an additional 289,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $138.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

