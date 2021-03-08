McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $175.11 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.04 and a 200-day moving average of $167.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

