Insula (ISLA) Price Tops $0.41

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Insula has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One Insula token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a total market cap of $317,814.56 and approximately $963.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00087555 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Insula Profile

ISLA is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,377 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

