DAV Coin (DAV) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 49.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One DAV Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 268.6% against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $49,729.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00062402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.91 or 0.00362220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,313.87 or 0.99588982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00036177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00012088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00072865 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000832 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.