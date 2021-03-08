Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Square by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,083,030 shares of company stock worth $245,700,240 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ stock opened at $216.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.56, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

