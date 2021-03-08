Signaturefd LLC Sells 154 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

PLD stock opened at $97.37 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

