Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $58,859.66 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.00240070 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00094131 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00055417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 147.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

