Analysts Set Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT at $159.00

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZLAB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $137.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

