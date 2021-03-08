King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.55 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,448,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 158,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in LKQ by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 212,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

