Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) fell 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.79 and last traded at $41.26. 897,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,394,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CICC Research cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Baozun alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Baozun by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,409,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baozun by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 74,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.