Maro Market Capitalization Achieves $32.81 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Maro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar. Maro has a total market cap of $32.81 million and $77.90 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00059567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00808185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00029391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00041044 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 930,150,972 coins and its circulating supply is 473,125,816 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.