PTON (PTON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $268,846.39

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, PTON has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $268,846.39 and $116.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00060210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.52 or 0.00816352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00061135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00041350 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

