Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares were down 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 569,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 360,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $486.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

