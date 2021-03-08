Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $260.23

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $260.23 and last traded at $257.61, with a volume of 7020893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.01.

About Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

