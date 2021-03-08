Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Down 13.9%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) traded down 13.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.91. 14,519,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 8,346,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 74.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 416,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 178,256 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 525,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 201,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,977 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 572,792 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

