Signaturefd LLC Acquires 648 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 86,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 31,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $164.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.06. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $170.37. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

