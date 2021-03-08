CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of CSX opened at $91.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

