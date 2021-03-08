California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

CWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE CWT traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $53.35. 405,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,941,000 after purchasing an additional 682,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,381,000 after purchasing an additional 371,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,083,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

