Rhumbline Advisers Has $38.37 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $38,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $356.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.79.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.27.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.