Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,482 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Edison International worth $40,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

