Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 20,834 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,834 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $41,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 563,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.52.

Shares of LYB opened at $107.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

