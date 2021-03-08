Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Workday were worth $44,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.30.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $237.02 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.72 and a 200-day moving average of $228.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.