Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 716,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $48,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

OTIS stock opened at $64.87 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

